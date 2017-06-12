Police find missing Americade volunteer dead after bike crash in Upstate NY
Authorities say a Kentucky man reported missing while attending a popular motorcycle rally in upstate New York has been found dead after crashing his bike. State police say 69-year-old Robert "Mike" Vanderhoof was last seen on June 7 at a campground near the village of Lake George in the southeastern Adirondacks, where he was volunteering at the annual Americade rally .
