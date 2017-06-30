No source found yet for bacteria that...

No source found yet for bacteria that closed Lake George beach

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: North County Public Radio

State environmental protection officials are still trying to trace the source of bacteria that has forced the several closures of a popular Adirondack lake beach dating back to last summer. With the busy tourist season kicking in this week, Million Dollar Beach on the southern end of Lake George is open again after its latest closure last week due to elevated E. Coli bacteria levels in the water.

