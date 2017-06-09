James C. Lovely

James C. Lovely

James C. Lovely, age 68, of Paterson Street, Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Per his request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

