Hyde Collection director stepping down

Hyde Collection director stepping down

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Albany Times Union

Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. GLENS FALLS -- Erin B. Coe , the director of the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls and the art historian behind the museum's blockbuster Georgia O'Keefe exhibit, will step down later this summer to assume leadership of the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University . Her departure, announced by the board of directors in a Tuesday press release, comes two years after her appointment as Hyde director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) 3 hr Leo 1,691
Men's masturbation party May 27 Bigmouth 3
News Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08) May '17 Yidfellas v USA 45
Review: Spectrum May '17 C L Clark 1
Mickey breault Apr '17 Fr Gary 7
Jesus Christ Apr '17 redeemed for eter... 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC