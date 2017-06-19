Hyde Collection director stepping down

Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. Exterior of the Hyde Collection on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 in Glens Falls, N.Y. GLENS FALLS -- Erin B. Coe , the director of the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls and the art historian behind the museum's blockbuster Georgia O'Keefe exhibit, will step down later this summer to assume leadership of the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University . Her departure, announced by the board of directors in a Tuesday press release, comes two years after her appointment as Hyde director.

