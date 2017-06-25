Horrifying moment girl falls from ride at Six Flags

Dramatic video captures the moment a 14-year-old girl plummeted about 25 feet from a ride at an upstate Six Flags amusement park - and was caught by a group of guests and security workers. The teen fell from the Sky Ride, a gondola that spans several feet across Six Flags Great Escape, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, The Glens Falls Post-Star reported.

