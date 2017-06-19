Frank's Power Pusher | Turning back the pages
Frank LaRocque, who works in the Warrensburgh Woolen Company's trousers factory, bought a motor attachment for his bicycle in order to ride from the Warren House with greater ease to and from his work. While trying it out on Friday noon, April 13, 1917, on the Thurman Road near the Burnhamville Paper Mill, he lost control of the motor and becoming "rattled," ran the machine into a ditch and took a header.
