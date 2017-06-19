Adirondack Theatre Festival to Stage ...

Adirondack Theatre Festival to Stage Knights of the Sales Office This Summer

Adirondack Theatre Festival is presenting Knights of the Sales Office as part of its 23rd summer season of professional theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11-Thursday, July 20, and 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

