Wild wedding | Turning Back the Pages

Seneca Ray Stoddard, 72, of Glens Falls, died Thursday afternoon, April 26, 1917, at his home, 17 Harlem Street, after a long illness of more than two years duration. Mr. Stoddard, born in Wilton in 1844, was a man of many talents, all of which he developed to the utmost.

