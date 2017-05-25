The Mountain Carol releases debut EP | Eye on the Arts
The Dance Center of Queensbury will perform "Seasons of Change" at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Adirondack Ballet Theater, a not-for-profit company that aims to provide opportunities for area children to perform an array of dance styles. The company consists for 50 dancers - all children from the Adirondack region, according to organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Michael
|1,684
|Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|45
|Men's masturbation party
|May 21
|Hhgggggggggg
|2
|Review: Spectrum
|May 14
|C L Clark
|1
|Mickey breault
|Apr 25
|Fr Gary
|7
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|redeemed for eter...
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC