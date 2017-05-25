The Mountain Carol releases debut EP | Eye on the Arts

The Dance Center of Queensbury will perform "Seasons of Change" at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Adirondack Ballet Theater, a not-for-profit company that aims to provide opportunities for area children to perform an array of dance styles. The company consists for 50 dancers - all children from the Adirondack region, according to organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.