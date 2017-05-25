The Mountain Carol releases debut EP | Eye on the Arts

The Mountain Carol releases debut EP ...

The Mountain Carol releases debut EP

The Dance Center of Queensbury will perform "Seasons of Change" at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Adirondack Ballet Theater, a not-for-profit company that aims to provide opportunities for area children to perform an array of dance styles. The company consists for 50 dancers - all children from the Adirondack region, according to organizers.

