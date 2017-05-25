NY State Gives OK For Tiki Boat Tours On Adirondack Lake
New York state regulators have given their approval for a business to offer tiki boat tours on a popular Adirondack lake. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday voted to allow Tiki Tours to take visitors out on two tiki boats this summer.
