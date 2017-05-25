NY State Gives OK For Tiki Boat Tours...

NY State Gives OK For Tiki Boat Tours On Adirondack Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

New York state regulators have given their approval for a business to offer tiki boat tours on a popular Adirondack lake. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday voted to allow Tiki Tours to take visitors out on two tiki boats this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Wed Michael 1,684
News Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08) Wed Yidfellas v USA 45
Men's masturbation party May 21 Hhgggggggggg 2
Review: Spectrum May 14 C L Clark 1
Mickey breault Apr 25 Fr Gary 7
Jesus Christ Apr '17 redeemed for eter... 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC