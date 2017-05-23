NY: Ridge Street Infrastructure Proje...

NY: Ridge Street Infrastructure Project Begins

May 25--GLENS FALLS -- Work will begin in earnest on Tuesday on a $3.9 million project to refurbish antiquated sewer infrastructure along Ridge Street and redirect stormwater that now flows to the city's wastewater treatment plant. A construction crew this week has been working to document the path of underground sewer lines in advance of the formal start of the project Tuesday, when work will begin at the Centennial Circle roundabout and proceed north along Ridge Street over the next few months to the city boundary with Queensbury.

