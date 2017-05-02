Freedom is a climate that won't kill us
Saturday, I attended the climate change rally in Glens Falls, sister to the Washington rally to remind people that we are the environment. If we destroy the environment, we destroy ourselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|May 6
|Len
|1,676
|Mickey breault
|Apr 25
|Fr Gary
|7
|Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08)
|Apr 25
|kalterio24
|44
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|redeemed for eter...
|1
|Men's masturbation party
|Mar '17
|Sid
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC