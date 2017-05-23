Deadline nears for proposals to redev...

Deadline nears for proposals to redevelop Upstate NY prison

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

Through many chapters over 140 years, Mount McGregor has hosted resort hotels, a TB sanitarium, a veterans' rest home, a residence for the developmentally disabled and a prison. The next chapter may start May 31, as the deadline arrives for proposals for redevelopment of the 325-acre state-owned site with dozens of buildings totaling 550,000 square feet.

