Crashes On Popular NY Lake Prompt New Rules For Boat Rentals

People planning to rent boats on a popular upstate New York lake will be required to watch a safety video before being allowed to take a rental vessel onto the water. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports reports the Lake George Park Commission's new rules announced Wednesday also require boat rental businesses to review education materials with customers.

