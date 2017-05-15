Crashes On Popular NY Lake Prompt New Rules For Boat Rentals
People planning to rent boats on a popular upstate New York lake will be required to watch a safety video before being allowed to take a rental vessel onto the water. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports reports the Lake George Park Commission's new rules announced Wednesday also require boat rental businesses to review education materials with customers.
