$10 Million In Glens Falls Downtown Revitalization Projects Announced

Joined by local leaders Thursday, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $10 million in winning projects through the Glens Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative. "It's the downtowns that have the charm and character that we have to fight for, and Glens Falls is about as cute as it can get," Hochul said to a small crowd assembled at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

