Wing Fest & 6 Other Glens Falls Area Events Happening This Weekend: Apr 28 - 30

The Glens Falls Wing Fest is this Saturday! Sample different kinds of chicken wings from fantastic area restaurants and vote on your favorite! You can also take advantage of other exciting happenings this weekend, including two kids events, a film festival, and more! The annual Wing Fest is back in downtown Glens Falls! Restaurants and businesses will be set up on Glen, Ridge, and Maple Streets to compete for the title of Best Wings. Tickets for tastings are just $1 each; the number of tickets to taste varies by restaurant .

