Wing Fest & 6 Other Glens Falls Area ...

Wing Fest & 6 Other Glens Falls Area Events Happening This Weekend: Apr 28 - 30

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: GlensFallsRegion.com

The Glens Falls Wing Fest is this Saturday! Sample different kinds of chicken wings from fantastic area restaurants and vote on your favorite! You can also take advantage of other exciting happenings this weekend, including two kids events, a film festival, and more! The annual Wing Fest is back in downtown Glens Falls! Restaurants and businesses will be set up on Glen, Ridge, and Maple Streets to compete for the title of Best Wings. Tickets for tastings are just $1 each; the number of tickets to taste varies by restaurant .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Wed namredipsobla 1,665
Mickey breault Tue Fr Gary 7
News Police say Conn. cop punched Lake George officer (Aug '08) Apr 25 kalterio24 44
Jesus Christ Apr 20 redeemed for eter... 1
Men's masturbation party Mar '17 Sid 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb '17 Southglenben 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC