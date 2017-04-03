Upstate NY tourist town hosting Law E...

Upstate NY tourist town hosting Law Enforcement Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A popular upstate New York tourism destination plans to host a weekend of events geared toward giving law enforcement officers the opportunity to relax with their families. Organizers announced Tuesday in Lake George that the village in the southern Adirondacks will host the Law Enforcement Officers Weekend from May 19-21.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Wed Distraught 1,659
Men's masturbation party Mar 10 Sid 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb '17 Southglenben 1
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Warren County was issued at April 06 at 4:00PM EDT

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC