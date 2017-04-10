Upcoming | Eye on the Arts
The Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will host a lecture by Jeff Cochran on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. The presentation, "How the Sioux Holy Man Black Elk Taught the Science of Electromagnetism," will be the next installment of the [email protected] City series. For more information, contact Dr. Joel Parker, associate professor of biology, at 564-5279.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mickey breault
|Apr 9
|I feel bad
|2
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Apr 5
|Distraught
|1,659
|Men's masturbation party
|Mar '17
|Sid
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC