Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

The Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will host a lecture by Jeff Cochran on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. The presentation, "How the Sioux Holy Man Black Elk Taught the Science of Electromagnetism," will be the next installment of the [email protected] City series. For more information, contact Dr. Joel Parker, associate professor of biology, at 564-5279.

