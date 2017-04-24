Two arrested in Hague general store s...

Two arrested in Hague general store shooting

1 hr ago

The Glens Falls Post Star is reporting this morning that two arrests have been made following a shooting and robbery on Tuesday in the town of Hague on Lake George. According to the newspaper, a man and a woman were taken into custody late yesterday.

