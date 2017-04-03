State police: Major interstate heroin, fentanyl dealer arrested in Upstate NY
State Police have arrested a woman described as a major heroin dealer operating across state lines in Eastern New York and Vermont. The Glens Falls Post-Star reported that Lesley M. Fontaine, 40, of Fair Haven, VT, was lured across state lines on Friday stopped by police at the intersection of Fox and Butler Roads in Middle Granville.
