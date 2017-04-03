State police: Major interstate heroin...

State police: Major interstate heroin, fentanyl dealer arrested in Upstate NY

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Post-Standard

State Police have arrested a woman described as a major heroin dealer operating across state lines in Eastern New York and Vermont. The Glens Falls Post-Star reported that Lesley M. Fontaine, 40, of Fair Haven, VT, was lured across state lines on Friday stopped by police at the intersection of Fox and Butler Roads in Middle Granville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) 23 hr Distraught 1,659
Men's masturbation party Mar 10 Sid 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb '17 Southglenben 1
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Warren County was issued at April 06 at 4:00PM EDT

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC