Senator Kathy Marchione honors Trooper Timothy Pratt

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Albany Times Union

State Senator Kathy Marchione , and her colleagues at the Capitol honored the life and legacy of New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt. Trooper Pratt, a 55-year-old resident of South Glens Falls and beloved member of his community, tragically died in the line of duty following an automobile incident on Oct. 26, 2016.

