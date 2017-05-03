Senator Kathy Marchione honors Trooper Timothy Pratt
State Senator Kathy Marchione , and her colleagues at the Capitol honored the life and legacy of New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt. Trooper Pratt, a 55-year-old resident of South Glens Falls and beloved member of his community, tragically died in the line of duty following an automobile incident on Oct. 26, 2016.
