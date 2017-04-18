Rev. Daniel Carlson stands outside First Reformed Church on...
Rev. Daniel Carlson stands outside First Reformed Church on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Schenectady, N.Y. Rev. Carlson is among dozens of Capital Region residents who are going to a Climate Change march in Washington DC at the end of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mickey breault
|22 hr
|Fr Gene
|6
|Jesus Christ
|Thu
|redeemed for eter...
|1
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Apr 20
|Fr Gene
|1,662
|Men's masturbation party
|Mar '17
|Sid
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC