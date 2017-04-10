Report: One dead in Wilton crash
A woman died in a two-car crash in Greenfield Monday night, according to the Post-Star of Glens Falls. Two other people were injured in the crash on Lake Desolation Road, the newspaper reported, citing the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
