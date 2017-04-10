Rappel Over the Edge of The Q with Tri-County United Way
Have you ever wanted to rappel down the side of one of downtown Glens Falls' iconic buildings? Why not do it for a good cause? Join Tri-County United Way and Over the Edge at the Queensbury Hotel this June to go over the edge and raise money to support Tri-County United Way's efforts to inspire hope, improve lives, and create opportunities in the Tri-County Region. Over the Edge is a unique fundraising event for the Tri-County United Way .
