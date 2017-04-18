Plattsburgh 'GOSPELFEST' returns | Eye on the Arts

Champlain Valley Voices will return to the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church April 30 with "Musica Delle Donne," a sampling of music by women composers from the 1840s to present day Broadway. Included in the 3 p.m. performance will be a world premier of "Metta-Maitri" a piece commissioned by Champlain Valley Voices and composed by local composer Sora Jederan-Shpack.

