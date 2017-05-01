Pete Seeger tribute upcoming | Eye on the Arts
The next installment of the Science @ 30 City series is slated for May 1 at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh . At 5:30 p.m., Dr. Richard Durant, director of the Center for Neurobehavioral Health, will present a lecture on dementia caregiver support in the North Country.
