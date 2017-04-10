NYSP arrest eight people on drug char...

NYSP arrest eight people on drug charges following months long investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

The investigation, which included the New York State Police, Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, and City of Glens Falls Police Departments, lead to the following arrests Monday morning: Jose Lazarini, 31, of Glens Falls, was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, all felonies. Richard Smith, 31, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested for three counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mickey breault Apr 9 I feel bad 2
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Apr 5 Distraught 1,659
Men's masturbation party Mar '17 Sid 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb '17 Southglenben 1
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at April 13 at 1:04PM EDT

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC