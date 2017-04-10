NYSP arrest eight people on drug charges following months long investigation

The investigation, which included the New York State Police, Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, and City of Glens Falls Police Departments, lead to the following arrests Monday morning: Jose Lazarini, 31, of Glens Falls, was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, all felonies. Richard Smith, 31, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested for three counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.