Ice Cream Road Trip - NY Has An Ice Cream Trail
That's right, adding to the growing popularity of beer and wine trails , and even cheese trails , New York State now has an ice cream trail that will take you on a beautiful road trip through the Adirondack Mountains. The folks over at OnlyInYourState.com came up with the ice cream trail that begins in Speculator and ends in Queensbury, near Glens Falls.
