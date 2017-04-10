Herkimer County man sentenced in Glens Falls murder
A man who plead guilty to taking part in the murder of Kevin Jenks was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, the Post-Star reports. Warren County Judge John Hall imposed the sentence of Kevin Chapman, 50, of Ilion on Thursday in Warren County Court.
