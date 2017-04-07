Former Massena coach Miller inducted ...

Former Massena coach Miller inducted to New York Basketball Hall of Fame

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Retired Massena Central varsity boys coach Tom Miller was recently inducted to the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017. The induction ceremony was held at Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center, Sunday, March 26. Miller, who also coached at Edwards-Knox and Indian River, was enshrined along with former Parishville-Hopkinton and South Jefferson coach Pat Bassett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

