Former Massena coach Miller inducted to New York Basketball Hall of Fame
Retired Massena Central varsity boys coach Tom Miller was recently inducted to the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017. The induction ceremony was held at Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center, Sunday, March 26. Miller, who also coached at Edwards-Knox and Indian River, was enshrined along with former Parishville-Hopkinton and South Jefferson coach Pat Bassett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mickey breault
|Sun
|I feel bad
|2
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Apr 5
|Distraught
|1,659
|Men's masturbation party
|Mar '17
|Sid
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC