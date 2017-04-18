Easter Egg Hunts, Elvis & Even More F...

Easter Egg Hunts, Elvis & Even More Fun in Glens Falls This Weekend: Apr 14 - 16

Whether you celebrate Easter or not there are exciting events happening over the holiday weekend in the Glens Falls area! Check out Easter egg hunts, an awesome art exhibition, a 5K, an Elvis tribute artist, and there's even a free cruise! Bring the kids to the Glens Falls Farmers Market this Saturday for an Easter egg hunt! Stop by the activity table to decorate a bag, then head out on the hunt . Alicia Bautista will be performing at the market during this event.

