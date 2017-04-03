Drop of Doom ride a virtual plunge in...

Drop of Doom ride a virtual plunge in fear

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Albany Times Union

Geat Escape employees get to test out the park's newest attraction, "Sasquatch", the tallest thrill ride at The Great Escape Friday afternoon May 15, 2009. Two 192 foot towers shoot thrill seekers to the top in less than three seconds before concluding with a series of air cushioned drops back to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mickey breault 18 hr I feel bad 2
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) Apr 5 Distraught 1,659
Men's masturbation party Mar '17 Sid 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb '17 Southglenben 1
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at April 10 at 2:07PM EDT

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC