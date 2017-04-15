Cops: 2 suspects in shooting of gener...

Cops: 2 suspects in shooting of general store owner arrested

Authorities say they've arrested two people suspected of shooting the owner of an Adirondack general store earlier this week. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that state police say a man and a woman were taken into custody late Thursday in connection with the wounding of Jim Rypkema, owner of the Hague Market in the Warren County town of Hague.

