9th Anniversary at Adirondack Winery & More Fun in the Glens Falls Region: Apr 7 - 9
It's the Adirondack Winery's 9th anniversary - join in on the celebration with a wine tasting! We also have a beard contest, a 5K, and five other great events to check out. Head to the Adirondack Winery in Lake George this weekend for the ultimate wine tasting in honor of their 9th anniversary! There will be local food producers on hand with samples and demos, entertainment, games, prizes, and a wine tasting complete with the debut of a brand new wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Apr 5
|Distraught
|1,659
|Men's masturbation party
|Mar 10
|Sid
|1
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb '17
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC