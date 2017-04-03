9th Anniversary at Adirondack Winery ...

9th Anniversary at Adirondack Winery & More Fun in the Glens Falls Region: Apr 7 - 9

Thursday Apr 6

It's the Adirondack Winery's 9th anniversary - join in on the celebration with a wine tasting! We also have a beard contest, a 5K, and five other great events to check out. Head to the Adirondack Winery in Lake George this weekend for the ultimate wine tasting in honor of their 9th anniversary! There will be local food producers on hand with samples and demos, entertainment, games, prizes, and a wine tasting complete with the debut of a brand new wine.

