NOTICE OF FORMATION OF 15 LOCUST STREET, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY On 4/18/17 Office Location: WarrenSSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom Process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 162 WARREN STREET, APT.

