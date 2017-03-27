Warren County Supervisors Divided Ove...

Warren County Supervisors Divided Over NYS Empire State Trail

One of the projects announced in Gov. Cuomo's 2017 State of the State agenda was the 750-mile Empire State Trail, which would travel from Albany to Buffalo and NYC to Canada. The statewide trail is expected to pass through Warren County, but some local supervisors believe highway projects should be a priority over a recreational trail.

