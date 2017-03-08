Top 7 Picks for Glens Falls Events This Weekend: Mar 10 - 12

Are you ready for the weekend? Find out where you'll want to go to sample great beer, start celebrating St. Patrick's Day early, or check out the other fun options for things to do! Get into the St. Patrick's Day mood a week early at SUNY Adirondack! For $39 you can participate in the St. Patrick's Day Paint and Sip Celebrate. The price includes materials, a canvas, and instructions from artist and teacher Tina Rodriguez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.