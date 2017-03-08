Top 7 Picks for Glens Falls Events This Weekend: Mar 10 - 12
Are you ready for the weekend? Find out where you'll want to go to sample great beer, start celebrating St. Patrick's Day early, or check out the other fun options for things to do! Get into the St. Patrick's Day mood a week early at SUNY Adirondack! For $39 you can participate in the St. Patrick's Day Paint and Sip Celebrate. The price includes materials, a canvas, and instructions from artist and teacher Tina Rodriguez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men's masturbation party
|20 hr
|Sid
|1
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|Not a prisoner
|1,652
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb 13
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC