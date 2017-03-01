South Glens Falls dance marathon brea...

South Glens Falls dance marathon breaks another record

The Dance Marathon at South High broke another record. This year, the 28-hour marathon in the gym raised $823,614.91, topping its previous record of $762,153.87 in 2016.

