Post-Star: Colonie pair injured in Argyle plane crash
A flight instructor and student - both from Colonie - were identified Monday as the two people who were hurt when their plane had to make an emergency landing because of engine problems, police told the Glens Falls Post-Star. Flight instructor Jessica Giovanni, 32, of Latham suffered face and knee injuries and student Amir Karimi, 42, of Loudonville had shoulder and knee injuries in the 10:39 a.m. Sunday crash in Washington County, the newspaper reported.
