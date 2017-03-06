Post-Star: Colonie pair injured in Ar...

Post-Star: Colonie pair injured in Argyle plane crash

1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A flight instructor and student - both from Colonie - were identified Monday as the two people who were hurt when their plane had to make an emergency landing because of engine problems, police told the Glens Falls Post-Star. Flight instructor Jessica Giovanni, 32, of Latham suffered face and knee injuries and student Amir Karimi, 42, of Loudonville had shoulder and knee injuries in the 10:39 a.m. Sunday crash in Washington County, the newspaper reported.

Read more at Albany Times Union.

Glens Falls, NY

