Plattsburgh to Saratoga: Group highlights 1777 British path in Revolutionary War

A group that promotes tourism in northeastern New York is launching an initiative to highlight Revolutionary War history in seven upstate communities. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports Lakes to Locks Passage says it will establish information kiosks in Peru, Ticonderoga, Putnam, Whitehall, Kingsbury, Fort Miller and Schuylerville.

