NY Man Hospitalized After ATV Crash Kills His Wife, 69

A 59-year-old upstate New York man remains hospitalized with serious injuries suffered when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating crashed, killing his 69-year-old wife. State police tell The Post-Star of Glens Falls that Eileen Courville, of South Glens Falls, was getting on the back of the vehicle Saturday afternoon when it unexpectedly accelerated in reverse with her husband driving it.

