NY Man Hospitalized After ATV Crash Kills His Wife, 69
A 59-year-old upstate New York man remains hospitalized with serious injuries suffered when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating crashed, killing his 69-year-old wife. State police tell The Post-Star of Glens Falls that Eileen Courville, of South Glens Falls, was getting on the back of the vehicle Saturday afternoon when it unexpectedly accelerated in reverse with her husband driving it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|Not a prisoner
|1,652
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb 13
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb 8
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC