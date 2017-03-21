New Connector Trails Could Create a Bike Trail Network in the Glens Falls Region
The wonderful biking trails in the Glens Falls Region are one of the reasons why so many bicyclists love exploring the area. While there are plenty of trails in Queensbury and Glens Falls, there's one thing that could make biking in the region even better - a trail network! A local group has proposed connecting the region's existing trails so it can eventually be a part of a state-wide trail system.
