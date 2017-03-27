NBT Bank & Glens Falls Offering Progr...

NBT Bank & Glens Falls Offering Programs to Encourage Homeownership

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: GlensFallsRegion.com

Do you own a home in Glens Falls, or are thinking about moving to the region? You may want to take advantage of new programs in place for first-time and existing homeowners. NBT Bank has partnered up with the Glens Falls Community Development Office to offer an initiative to first-time homebuyers to settle down right here in Glens Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glens Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08) 16 hr Curious 1,654
Men's masturbation party Mar 10 Sid 1
News 'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An... Feb '17 rich 1
Fitness/nutrition Feb '17 Southglenben 1
Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Ryan 4
Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
News Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac... Nov '16 bob 1
See all Glens Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glens Falls Forum Now

Glens Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glens Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Glens Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC