NBT Bank & Glens Falls Offering Programs to Encourage Homeownership
Do you own a home in Glens Falls, or are thinking about moving to the region? You may want to take advantage of new programs in place for first-time and existing homeowners. NBT Bank has partnered up with the Glens Falls Community Development Office to offer an initiative to first-time homebuyers to settle down right here in Glens Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
