League of Women Voters hosts evening with candidates in...

South Glens Falls candidates will be available at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the South Glens Falls Middle School, 99 Hudson St. Candidates running for office in the village are Harry Gutheil, Jr , Brigid Martin and Joseph Orlow for mayor and Nicholas Bodkin , Christine Elms and Anthony Girard for trustee. Schuylerville candidates will be available at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Fort Hardy Youth Center, Fort Hardy Park, Schuylerville.

