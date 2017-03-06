League of Women Voters hosts evening with candidates in...
South Glens Falls candidates will be available at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the South Glens Falls Middle School, 99 Hudson St. Candidates running for office in the village are Harry Gutheil, Jr , Brigid Martin and Joseph Orlow for mayor and Nicholas Bodkin , Christine Elms and Anthony Girard for trustee. Schuylerville candidates will be available at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Fort Hardy Youth Center, Fort Hardy Park, Schuylerville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|Not a prisoner
|1,652
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb 13
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb 8
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Troopers hunt for man arrested with heroin
|Nov '16
|fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC