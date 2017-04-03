Historical Glens Falls Hotel Gets a M...

Historical Glens Falls Hotel Gets a Modern Makeover

Wednesday Mar 29

The newly renovated lobby of the Queensbury Hotel is a charming blend of old and new. Walking in, you are greeted by a cheerful flower arrangement on a round black table and pristine white columns that soar to the open mezzanine.

