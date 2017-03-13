Have Fun at These St. Patrick's Day Weekend Events in the Glens Falls Region: March 17-19
Find your favorite green shirt and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Whether you're looking for Irish food, Irish music , or an event where you can just have fun, there is something for you going on this weekend in the Glens Falls Region. Bring the family over to Lake George this weekend for the St. Patrick's Day celebration known as Sham 'Rock' the Block! There will be tons of games, Irish entertainment, food, drinks, a parade, and more.
