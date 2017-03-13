Gloversville unveils zone to make safe exchanges
On Friday, City Police unveiled the new Safe Exchange Zone directly in front of the police department at 3 Frontage Road for use by the public. According to the department, safety exchange zones are part of a nationwide response by law enforcement to deter criminal activity such as fraud, theft and robbery, as well as other unintended consequences of online deal-making.
