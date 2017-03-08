Freedom Machines Offers Bicycles To People Battling Addiction
Taking the steps to fight back against addiction, whether it's heroin, alcohol, or another drug, can be extremely difficult without the proper help. In the Glens Falls Region, a nonprofit group named Freedom Machines is offering those people in need their own "freedom machine" to help them on their road to recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlensFallsRegion.com.
Add your comments below
Glens Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men's masturbation party
|20 hr
|Sid
|1
|Four more men accuse priest of sexual abuse (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|Not a prisoner
|1,652
|'Destructive Decisions' Program Exposes Fort An...
|Feb 13
|rich
|1
|Fitness/nutrition
|Feb '17
|Southglenben
|1
|Where do the biguys hang out in the Glens Falls... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Ryan
|4
|Queensbury Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Resurrection - Pressing WW2 Radio Equipment Bac...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glens Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC