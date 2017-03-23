Early morning fire destroys mobile home in Wilton
Wilton Fire Chief Scott Brackett said the call for the fire at 21 Nichols Road came in about 3:12 a.m. When his crew arrived, the fire, which started in a back addition, had spread through the roof. "I would say the home is a total loss," Brackett said.
