Early morning fire destroys mobile home in Wilton

Wilton Fire Chief Scott Brackett said the call for the fire at 21 Nichols Road came in about 3:12 a.m. When his crew arrived, the fire, which started in a back addition, had spread through the roof. "I would say the home is a total loss," Brackett said.

