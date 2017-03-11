Class B Football Schedule released
CLASS B FOOTBALL SCHEDULE WEEK 1 Cobleskill at Broadalbin-Perth Averill Park at Lansingburgh Ichabod Crane at Hudson Falls Glens Falls at Hudson Johnstown at Ravena Schuylerville at Schalmont WEEK 2 Hudson at Schuylerville Schalmont at Glens Falls Ravena at South Glens Falls Broadalbin-Perth at Lansingburgh Hudson Falls at Cobleskill Johnstown at Ichabod Crane WEEK 3 Hudson at Ravena Ichabod Crane at Lansingburgh Schalmont at Cobleskill Glens Falls at Johnstown Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville Hudson Falls at Schuylerville WEEK 4 Lansingburgh at Schalmont Hudson at Ichabod Crane Mohonasen at Hudson Falls Ravena at Cobleskill Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls Schuylerville at Johnstown WEEK 5 Lansingburgh at Ravena Cobleskill at Hudson Ichabod Crane at Schalmont Queensbury at Glens Falls Johnstown at Hudson Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth WEEK 6 Cobleskill at Ichabod Crane Hudson at ... (more)
